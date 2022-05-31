Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Lifted by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for about 6.0% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $262,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,986 shares of company stock worth $506,386. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

