American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,839. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 466,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.