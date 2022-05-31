American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.38. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 150,550 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $22,096,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

