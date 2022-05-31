Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.06 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

