Altium Capital Management LP Sells 315,925 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315,925 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. On average, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

