Altium Capital Management LP Purchases 139,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix makes up about 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,356. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

