Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of AgileThought as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgileThought from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

