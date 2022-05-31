Altium Capital Management LP Invests $344,000 in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MDXH traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,399. MDxHealth SA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. On average, analysts predict that MDxHealth SA will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

