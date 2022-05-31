Altium Capital Management LP Invests $3.43 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

