Altium Capital Management LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 635,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Cerus worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 47,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $905.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $152,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,820. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.