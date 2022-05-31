Altium Capital Management LP Has $2.87 Million Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 569,842 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.02% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 157,048 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 10,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,328. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

