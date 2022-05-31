AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.31.

ATGFF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

