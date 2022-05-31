Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 37,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

