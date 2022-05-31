Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,548,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $23.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,270.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,476.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,674.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

