Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $57.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,303.59. 52,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,476.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,674.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

