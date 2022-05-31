Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 7.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.50 and last traded at $165.09. Approximately 11,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 800,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

