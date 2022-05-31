Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $135,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.