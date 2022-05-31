Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 50,362 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $135,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,751,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

