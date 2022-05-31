Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,591 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.75% of Textron worth $126,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

