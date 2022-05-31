Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 455,055 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.16% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $119,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

