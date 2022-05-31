Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $143.87 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.65% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $143,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

NYSE KNSL opened at $220.23 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.