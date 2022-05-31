Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $141.23 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.90% of MarketAxess worth $141,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.
In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
