Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $141.23 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.90% of MarketAxess worth $141,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

MKTX opened at $287.89 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.