Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $138.26 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,517 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $138,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,264,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

CL stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.