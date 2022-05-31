Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $132.73 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.71% of Restaurant Brands International worth $132,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,458,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,731,000 after buying an additional 353,408 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,242,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,195,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

