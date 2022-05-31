Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $122.10 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.21% of Armstrong World Industries worth $122,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

