Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,300,144 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300,144 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Ford Motor worth $155,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

