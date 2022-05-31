Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 18,418 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.71% of Restaurant Brands International worth $132,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

