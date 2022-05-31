Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 11,692 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 572,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $120,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.45. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.51 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

