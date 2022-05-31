Alliance Global Partners Cuts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$7.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $4.88 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

