Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alleghany by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,558,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Alleghany stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $833.78. 187,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.15.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Y. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.