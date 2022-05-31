Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.