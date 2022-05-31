Alden Global Capital LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. VNET Group comprises about 2.8% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VNET Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in VNET Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in VNET Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VNET Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.
VNET traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,862. The stock has a market cap of $841.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
