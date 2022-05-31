Alden Global Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Douglas Elliman comprises about 6.7% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lampen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,676,225.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,242 shares of company stock worth $709,000 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOUG traded down 0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,138. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.02 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.35.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

