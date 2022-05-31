Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,215. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

