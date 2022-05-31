Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $256.32 and last traded at $259.47. Approximately 17,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,623,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.92.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

