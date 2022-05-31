Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $89.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.
ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,396,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
ALRM stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,738. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
