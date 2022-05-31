Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.58. 271,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,614. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after buying an additional 2,979,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,950,000 after buying an additional 169,096 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after buying an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after purchasing an additional 546,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

