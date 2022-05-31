Akash Network Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $637,367.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.01983224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00530769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

