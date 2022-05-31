Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

APD opened at $250.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

