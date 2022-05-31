Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 44,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,876. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

