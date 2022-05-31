Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Down 32.9% in May

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

NYSE:A traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.44. 31,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

