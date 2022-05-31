AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.00

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.88 ($0.57), with a volume of 204080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of £79.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.73.
About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)
