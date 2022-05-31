AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.00

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.88 ($0.57), with a volume of 204080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of £79.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.73.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

