AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. AerSale posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerSale will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AerSale.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 65.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AerSale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerSale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLE stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.45.

AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerSale (ASLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.