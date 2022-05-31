AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $70.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.
A number of research firms have commented on AER. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
NYSE AER traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $49.10. 24,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,021. AerCap has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AerCap (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
