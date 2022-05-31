Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of AENZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,220. Aenza S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.