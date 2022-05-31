Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €11.10 by UBS Group

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) has been given a €11.10 ($11.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 146.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Adler Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Adler Group alerts:

ADJ stock traded up €0.32 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €4.50 ($4.84). 771,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. Adler Group has a 52-week low of €3.80 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of €27.74 ($29.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.06 and a 200-day moving average of €10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.