ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Down 8.4%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 5,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 313,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

