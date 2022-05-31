Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.2% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,464. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

