AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.70. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

