AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.70. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.