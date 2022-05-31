Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stake Lowered by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Accolade worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

